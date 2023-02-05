Ceremony held to hand over work of President

The Presidential Office hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on February 4 to hand over work between former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

On behalf of the Political Bureau, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at the ceremony.

Phuc was assigned by the Party and State to hold the Presidency from April 5, 2021 to January 18, 2023. During the period, he heightened the sense of responsibility before the Party, people and nation, strictly observed the leadership of the Party, inherited and upheld the important achievements of his predecessors and with the joint efforts and consensus of the Vice President and the President Office’s staff, to lead and direct the effective implementation of the tasks and power in line with regulations of the Constitution and law, and missions assigned by the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.

Speaking at the ceremony, Phuc clearly stated that, looking back the entire process of studying and working over the past more than 50 years, in any position, he has been always loyal to the Party, Fatherland and people; made every effort to study, work and train himself and completed all the tasks assigned by the Party and State.

He expressed his hope that under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Political Bureau and the Secretariat, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the entire Party, army and people would successfully accomplish the targets and tasks of national development set out in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, striving to build a Vietnam of peace, unity, independence, democracy and prosperity and firmly heading towards socialism.

Speaking at the event, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong emphasised that Phuc was assigned by the Party, State and people with many important tasks.

In all circumstances and positions, Phuc carried forward the sense of responsibility and showed his revolutionary enthusiasm to fulfill the tasks, Thuong said, noting that during tenures, Phuc and the Party Central Committee and the Political Bureau led the entire Party, people and army to surpass difficulties, reaping important achievements.

The 13th Party Central Committee considered and agreed to let Phuc cease holding his positions, stop working, and retire per his wish and in line with regulations, Thuong said.

He expressed his hope that Phuc, with his experience, will continue contributing to the Party and the country and giving ideas to incumbent officials, helping them complete their assigned tasks.

At the ceremony, Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan thanked Phuc for his support and assistance, and expected that with his brainpower and valuable experience, he will make more contributions to the Party, people and country.