Central region urgently prevents cold attack in livestock, cattle

Apart from the whole Northern region, during the last week, residents, livestock and cattle in many Central localities experienced extremely cold weather.

On these days, the Central region has urgently concentrated on the implementation of measures to prevent cold stress in the livestock and cattle and protect plants in order to minimize economic losses.



A week ago, the temperature in the mountainous districts of Huong Son, Huong Khe and Vu Quang in Ha Tinh Province dropped drastically. In order to reduce the incidence of illness and loss of livestock in extremely cold weather conditions, people in the above localities have proactively carried out measures of food storage, reinforcing breeding facilities and keeping them plenty warm.

According to Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Huong Son District Tran Quang Hoa, on December 17, the temperature in Huong Son District fluctuated between 13 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

Currently, the district has more than 40,000 buffaloes, 41,000 deer and over 17,000 goats. In the winter, the temperature in the mountainous district of Huong Son is often lower than in the plains, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks in animals such as pneumonia, Pasteurella multocida and foot-and-mouth disease.

Therefore, the district has concentrated on propagandizing and mobilizing people to actively implement measures to prevent cold stress, supplying plenty of protein, calcium, vitamin and other important nutrients to provide heat energy during cold weather.