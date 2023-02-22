Central region to develop cuisine into tourism products

Apart from the development of new tourism destinations and events, the Central localities are focusing on turning cuisine into typical locally-made tourism products to attract domestic and international tourists.

Typically, Duc Tho beef noodle soup is a famous Ha Tinh dish and must-try dish which is expanded the brand from Duc Tho District of Ha Tinh Province to Binh Minh restaurant in Tran Phu Street in the center city of Ha Tinh to serve tourists in the province and nearby localities.

According to Vice Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ha Tinh Province Le Tran Sang, tourism sites and destinations need to have breakthroughs and creativity in combining their resources such as farms and fruit gardens, rice fields and so on to create a space for visitors to experience and explore.

Visitors will be more interested in specialties if they have the opportunity to experience and understand more products, added Mr. Sang.

Recently, the food street in Con market, Hai Chau District of Da Nang City has become a top destination for tourists with many local dishes.

On holidays, the food street welcomed around 5,000-6,000 visitors a day.

Kim Kyoung Jun, a Korean tourist said that he had a chance to enjoy Quang noodles, Da Nang's special pork rolls and pancakes at the food street in Con market during his journey in Da Nang following shares, comments and reviews of his friends on food review sites in the Republic of Korea. Moreover, via cuisine, he can understand more about Vietnamese culture and people.

Currently, there are more than 4,000 dining establishments and 200 restaurants in the city of Da Nang. In order to develop Da Nang as an attractive culinary destination, Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh said that tourism units have organized food tours with good quality and reasonable prices contributing to preserving and promoting traditional elements in Vietnamese culinary culture.