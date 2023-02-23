Central provinces accelerate construction projects in coastal areas

In 2023, in order to resolve the slow disbursement which has affected the construction progress, leaders of the central provinces and cities asked the departments and agencies to speed up the progress, focusing on solving difficulties and obstacles in terms of procedures for planning, land, site clearance and resettlement of works in the area.

Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang said that timely completion will contribute to the disbursement of public investment capital, helping Da Nang City to grow and develop socio-economically as these projects have been and will create a great motivation and attraction for the city.

At the investment and construction project of the Central City of Da Nang’s Lien Chieu Port, after completing the documents on handing over the sea area, and renting space for operation and construction, these days, trucks have been loading with boulders into the construction area.

According to the plan, in 2023, the project will complete at least 25 percent of the construction and installation value of the contract, corresponding to the value of the completed construction and installation volume of VND 658 billion.

According to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tong Thanh Phuc, Deputy General Director of Lung Lo Construction Corporation, following the requirements of the project's quality and progress, all workers worked hard on these days with favorable weather to finish the project as per schedule. This area is close to the sea with very strong winds, so when there is heavy rain, workers and construction machines have to stop to ensure safety. But the company is facing the problem of stone supply because the mines in the Central region have low stone reserves.

Currently, the company worked with mines and local leaders to supplement reserves and ensure supply for the project.

On the construction site of the coastal road and the bridge over Thuan An estuary in Thai Duong Ha Nam village of Hue City, the waves hit directly and the rain and cold continued for a long time, but the construction companies still tried their best to speed up the process.

Currently, the companies have carried out a specialized experiment on construction quality, in which the contractor basically completed the construction of bored piles and cylinder bodies, super T beams, organized the construction of bored piles, and poured concrete of the cylinder body.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue Province Hoang Hai Minh said that the project has a total investment of VND2,400 billion in the first phase, starting at the end of March 2022. It is expected the project will be implemented in three years with a length of 7,785m.

Due to the importance of the project, from the very beginning, provincial leaders asked investors and contractors to concentrate resources and means so that the building work was already on schedule.

Additionally, investors and contractors should closely coordinate with local authorities to ensure the progress and quality of the project. Local administrations were urged to pay regular visits to the construction site to help investors and contractors remove problems during the site clearance work, Mr. Minh said.

In Quang Tri, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Hung has just issued a conclusion requesting responsible departments, agencies, local authorities and the investor - My Thuy International Port Joint Venture Joint Stock Company, to complete the procedures to implement the construction project of My Thuy port area in Hai An Commune in the Southeast Quang Tri economic zone.

The project has a total capital of VND 14,200 billion with 10 berths with an area of 685 hectares which is designed to receive ships of up to 100,000 tons. According to the plan, from 2018 to 2025, the province will spend nearly VND5,000 billion building four berths while from 2026–2031, nearly VND5,000 billion will be used for building three berths and from 2032-2036, the last three berths will be built with a capital of over VND4,300 billion.