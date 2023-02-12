Cat Linh-Ha Dong tram unexpectedly stops while in operation

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong tram in Hanoi City experienced a sudden stop near the Thuong Dinh station in Thanh Xuan District on February 11 at around 10 a.m. en route to the inner city of Hanoi.

The tram operator temporarily suspended passenger pickup at four stations, including Cat Linh, La Thanh, Thai Ha, and Lang. Passengers were then transferred to buses to reach the Cat Linh station. The technical issue was resolved by 10:40 a.m.

According to the Hanoi Railway Company Limited leader, the sudden stop was caused by a technical issue with the recording signal at the Cat Linh terminal. This incident was one of 62 possible crash scenarios and was handled according to established procedures.