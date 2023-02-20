Caribbean trumpet trees bloom with brilliant yellow flowers

In recent years, trumpet-shaped flowers (Caribbean trumpet trees) have been seen on roads in the capital city of Hanoi.

With the brilliant beauty of yellow flowers, many residents thought them artificial.



At the current time, the Northern region is entering the spring season; and at that time, peach blossom, plum blossom and pear blossom started to bloom in the Northern mountainous area while the pomelo blossom is in full blossom in the rural areas.

Apart from Caribbean trumpet trees, some streets in the capital city of Hanoi are dressed in purple and white Ban flowers.

People can enjoy the colorful beauty of Caribbean trumpet flower bunches along the streets of Le Trong Tan, Park City Hanoi residential area, Duong Noi residential area in Ha Dong District, an area near Big C Long Bien Market and take check-in photos with brilliant yellow flowers to post the images on social media.

Every year, the trumpet-shaped flowers start to blossom in February and March.

Phong Linh tree is also known as the yellow trumpet tree which was discovered in the Amazon forest in the 90s of the tenth century.

The trees grow in Peru, Brazil and Paraguay.

In recent years, it has been brought into Vietnam to be planted as ornamental plants and to create landscapes in new urban areas and new roads in the suburbs of Hanoi, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh and so on.

Some photos of the brilliant beauty of trumpet-shaped yellow flowers along streets in the capital city of Hanoi: