Car registration in HCMC encountering severe congestion

After a series of vehicle registration centers in Ho Chi Minh City were forced to close because of law violations, cars now have to wait in long lines to fulfill this registration procedure.



Early yesterday morning, at Car Registration No.5006V on Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7, a long line of truck can be seen waiting to proceed with the registration process, creating serious congestion near Tan Thuan Bridge. The situation was not at all better at noon.

Tran Quang Tuan from Binh Thanh District informed that he had to wait from early morning till 11am. When he could reach the help desk, he was told that only those pre-registering via phone were given a registration form to fill.

Facing a similar case was Huynh Minh Thong from District 8. He annoyingly said that after such a long wait, he was still refused as he had not booked via phone beforehand. However, he stressed that he had call the center several times without success, and hence could not reserve a place in advance. Since his car registration will expire in two days, no matter how troublesome it is, he must try to complete the procedure to avoid being severely fined.

The Center’s Director Nguyen Thanh Long informed that for the last few days, the quantity of vehicles rushing to his Center for registration has suddenly increased. His staff has had to work overtime until 8pm all week, and has notified needy people to pre-register via the number 02838726101 (business hour) as the first step in the procedure. This action is for the Center to monitor the exact number of vehicles coming for registration per day and notify vehicle owners of the precise time to come for the procedure, which helps to eliminate congestion.

The situation in other vehicle registration centers around HCMC is just as stuck. Center No.5003S in Thu Duc City each day has to serve 220 vehicles on average. Center No.5014D in Hoc Mon District usually sees a 2-kilometer line of waiting cars. Just at 6 o’clock yesterday morning, the Center announced that it stopped delivering registration forms for that day and only distributed queueing numbers for the next day. The staff at Center No.5014D has had to work from 7am to 7pm each day, with only one hour at noon for lunch.

Director Nguyen Dinh Thuan of Center No.5001S in Binh Tan District shared that the quantity of vehicles coming to his Center has doubled these days. To avoid congestion, the Center has distributed queueing numbers 1-2 days in advance so that vehicle owners know when to come. Similarly, Center No.5002S serves 200 vehicles a day for those pre-registering a day before.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Transport Department Bui Hoa An shared with SGGP Newspaper that the department can only contact 10 vehicle registration centers in operation with 28/53 chains for a capacity of 1,660 vehicles per day. Therefore, the overloading state is unavoidable. One feasible solution at present to stop traffic congestion in front of these centers is to pre-register for a queueing number online.

Lawyer Ha Dang Luyen from HCMC Bar Association said that currently, there is no basis to confirm the punishment for drivers of vehicles with an expired registration due to the fault of registration centers. However, these drivers can use the written appointment issued by the centers as a proof that owing to objective reasons from the centers, their vehicles have not completed the registration procedure yet.