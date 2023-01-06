Can Tho: Lantern festival lights up Ninh Kieu night

The 5th “Tourism Festival - Ninh Kieu Lantern Night” kicked off in Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on January 5 after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fest is one of the highlights in a chain of tourism activities organised by the municipal authorities in order to promote the traditional cultural values of Can Tho. According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Kieu district, the highlight of the three-day event is a hot air balloon festival, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the city from above.

The lantern competition is held on Khai Luong Canal and Xang Thoi Lake, featuring over 100 lanterns in large size and many small lantern models. Other activities are arts performance, cultural and sports events, tourism promotion programs, and a photo exhibition spotlighting the vitality of Can Tho.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said Ninh Kieu boasts great potential for trade and tourism development. The district’s tourism sector has made great strides in 2022, welcoming 4.6 million visitors (accounting for nearly 90 percent of the total number of tourists to Can Tho), and raking in nearly VND 2 trillion (over US$85 million ) in revenue.