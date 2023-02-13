Can Gio int’l transshipment port not affect biosphere reserve

Can Gio international transshipment port located nearby the buffer zones of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, will not penetrate the boundary of the biosphere, said Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, general director of Portcoast Consultant Corporation (Portcoast).

Barges are used to transport commodities. Therefore, it does not require much investment in roads that help reduce environmental impacts.

In addition, the terminal placed in HCMC's Can Gio District will be built in the model of a green port that ensures 10 percent of the total area of space with green trees for the conservation of protected forests.

The new seaport will have a depth that is convenient to enter the marine fairway and suitable for the strategy of developing logistics services and establishing the HCMC International Financial Center.

The pre-feasibility report of the construction project of Can Gio international transshipment terminal was submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the HCMC People’s Committee, according to Saigon Port Joint Stock Company.