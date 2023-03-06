Can Gio int’l transit terminal hoped to come into being by 2030

An international transit terminal project in Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, has been proposed to start in 2024 and have its first phase put into use in 2027.

As the cargo volume handled at seaports in HCMC is forecast to be 60 million tonnes higher than their capacity by 2030, the southern metropolis wants to accelerate the construction of this US$5.3 billion terminal, which is expected to create a breakthrough in sea-based economic activities for not only the city but also the entire Vietnam, according to the Lao dong (Labour) daily.

Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the municipal Transport Department, was quoted by the newspaper as saying the cargo volume handled at local seaports stood at over 164.19 million tonnes in 2021.

With an annual growth rate of 3.8 percent, it is forecast to approximate 230 million tons by 2030 while the capacity of existing facilities by that time is only 170 million tons. Given this, it is necessary to build a new terminal in Can Gio in the 2021 - 2030 period to cater for the sea freight growth before and after 2030, he reportedly noted.

Pham Anh Tuan, General Director of the Portcoast Consultant Corporation, said the Can Gio international transit terminal is set to have 7.2km of wharves and cover some 570ha. It will be able to handle the world’s largest container ships (24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units) at present.

The project will be implemented in seven phases, the first of which is hoped to start in 2024 and become operational in 2027 while the last is set to be put into service in 2045. The official said that once operational, the terminal will contribute about VND 9 trillion (US$379.6 million ) to the budget each year and create 7,000 jobs.

Not only giving a boost to socio-economic development in Can Gio district, it is also expected to help HCMC sustain its role as a logistics center of the region and Asia and become an international financial hub.