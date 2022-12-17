Cambodia’s Deputy PM receives HCMC high-ranking officials

On December 17, a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Samdech Sar Kheng.

At the receiving ceremony, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Samdech Sar Kheng expressed his joy at the visit of HCMC’s leaders and officials to Cambodia.

Mr. Samdech Sar Kheng informed the socioeconomic achievements this year and highlighted the sound relationship between the Parties, States and people of the two countries in general, Cambodia and HCMC in particular.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also expressed his joy of visiting the Kingdom of Cambodia on the occasion of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24). Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended his congratulations to Cambodia’s achievements over the past years.

He believed Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Samdech Sar Kheng will continue to give further support for the comprehensive relationship between the two nations, including trade, investment and cooperative relations between HCMC and Cambodian localities.

The Vietnam-Cambodia relation has been comprehensively developed in various fields incessantly over the past years, contributing to consolidating relationship and political trust between the Parties, States and people of two nations, HCMC and Cambodian provinces and cities.

Traditional friendship relations and long-term comprehensive and stable cooperation between the two neighboring countries have been continuously deepened.

HCMC has been interested in promoting cooperation with Cambodian localities in the sectors of the economy, commerce, investment, tourism and culture.

On the same day, the HCMC’s delegation had meetings with Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng; Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and visited healthcare workers of Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital.