Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command offers Tet greetings to HCMC

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu hosted a reception for a delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command led by its Deputy Commander, Lt. Gen. Nop Roat Nimol, on January 10.

The delegation also included officers of the Cambodian Kampong Thom provincial Military sub-region led by its commander, Lieutenant general Son Sun.

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu informed the socioeconomic status and development of HCMC which sees positive signs with a high economic growth rate and top state budget collection contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The city has also paid attention to reducing traffic congestion, investing in infrastructure development, and promoting economic development in order to further improve people's living standards.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu emphasized the southern metropolis has a close relationship with the provinces in the south of Cambodia. Many Cambodian businesses have traveled to HCMC for investment.

He expressed his sincere thanks to Cambodia’s Government and Royal Cambodian Armed Forces for promoting the economy of the two countries.

He wished the relationship and deep connection between the peoples, Governments, and militaries of the two nations.








