Cam Lo - La Son expressway ready to be exploited

The construction and investment subproject of the Cam Lo - La Son expressway is urgently completed for its remaining works to put the expressway section into operation at the end of this month.

The subproject has a total length of 98.3 kilometers under the North-South Expressway's eastern section in the period of 2017- 2020 traveling through two Central provinces of Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue and was invested more than 7,600 billion (US$322 million) from Government bond capital comprising 11 construction and installation bidding packages.

This is the first project of 11 component projects of the North-South expressway’s eastern section in the period 2017-2020.

According to the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board, the main route project of the Cam Lo – La Son expressway has been completed. At the current time, the construction unit is promptly performing auxiliary items to organize the inauguration ceremony, open for traffic in the main route and put the project into exploitation by December 31.

At the moment, two intersections out of five on the Cam Lo – La Son expressway are under final progress to be completed. It is expected that the frontage road system and the two intersections would be completed from January to March 2023 based on the weather situation.

The project has been started work in September 2019. Initially, the project is invested with its scale of two lanes on a road surface of 12-meter width.

There are some photos featuring Cam Lo - La Son expressway