Calligraphy street to be held in HCMC’s floating flower market

HCMC’s unique floating flower market will open on January 6-21 (on the 5th -30th days of the last lunar month) on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the street of Ben Binh Dong in District 8.

According to District 8’s Cultural Center, this year’s flower market will include a series of activities, such as spaces of ornamental trees and flowers, fruits and other agricultural products of gardens and businesses coming from provinces and cities across the country, an exhibition of flower and fruit arrangements, making Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake), a food fair selling traditional dishes on Tet holiday.

In addition, the organization board will also host performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) on boats along the canal.

One of the highlight activities is a calligraphy street with the aim of introducing an indispensable Vietnamese New Year tradition. The calligraphers wear traditional costumes and write and sell nice words written in calligraphy to customers. Buying calligraphic works is believed to bring purchasers good luck and prosperity. Calligraphic works are written in Vietnamese, Chinese, English, and other languages with a special kind of ink.

There will also be 666 stalls selling ornamental trees and flowers, and fruits of businesses from localities nationwide.

Within the framework of the event, the People’s Committee of District 8 will organize promotional and trade programs connecting flower gardens and growers of Da Lat, Can Tho, My Tho, Cho Lach, Vinh Long and Dong Thap Province’s Sa Dec City.

The unique floating flower market in District 8 has become one of the HCMC’s annual cultural activities on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, starting since the last Tet holiday.