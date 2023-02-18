This project is expected to create a driving force for promoting investment in the region, contributing to local socio-economic development, and enhancing the water transport capacity of the entire channel in and out of the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port area.

The Ministry of Transport, on February 18, coordinated with the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province to organize a ceremony to deploy the construction investment project to upgrade the Cai Mep-Thi Vai marine navigation channel from buoy No.0 to Cai Mep container terminal in Phu My Town, with the attendance of Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang and leaders of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai provinces.

Accordingly, the project was approved by the Ministry of Transport in Decision No.1093/QD-BGTVT dated August 9, 2022, and invested by the Maritime Project Management Board. The project is invested with State budget capital in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, with a total investment of VND1.41 trillion.

The scope of the project includes the renovation and expansion of the waterway from buoy No.0 to Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) with a length of 30.5km, a bottom width of 350m, a nautical depth of -15.5m, and a design water level of +2m.

It also includes the establishment of turning basins at the confluence of the Theu River (downstream of SP-SSA International Terminal) with a diameter of 700m and at the confluence of the Go Gia River with a diameter of 600m and a nautical depth of -15.5m; the renovation and expansion of the navigation channel from TCIT and TCCT to Phuoc An Port for ships up to 60,000 tons at full load for one-way exploitation.

The remaining ones are the renovation and expansion of the marine navigation channel from upstream of CMIT to upstream of Tan Cang-Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) and Tan Cang-Cai Mep Container Terminal (TCCT) with a length of 3.2km, a bottom width of 250-310m, a nautical depth of -14m, and a design water level of +2.5m; using the existing turning basin upstream of Cai Mep Thuong container port with a diameter of 500m a nautical depth of -14m.

Upon completion, the renovated and expanded marine navigation channel will enable safe operations for ships weighing 160,000-200,000 tons. This project is expected to create a driving force for promoting investment in the region, contributing to local socio-economic development, and enhancing the water transport capacity of the entire channel in and out of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port area.