Cai Lon, Cai Be saltwater prevention sluices need to be operated effectively

Kien Giang Province has just had a working session with the Southern Irrigation Work Exploitation Company under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to evaluate the effectiveness of Cai Lon, Cai Be saltwater prevention sluices.

According to General Director of Southern Irrigation Work Exploitation Company Nguyen Viet Anh, its subdivision in the Mekong Delta has been assigned to manage and operate five huge irrigation projects including Cai Lon, Cai Be and Xeo Ro sluices in Kien Giang Province, Vung Liem sluice in Vinh Long Province and Ninh Quoi boat lock sluice in Bac Lieu Province.

As for the irrigation works in Kien Giang Province, some obstacles have been detected during the operation process due to the downstream area of Cai Lon and Cai Be sluices and infrastructure works being not guaranteed, resulting in flooding.

In addition, the western coast region is not able to control the water source due to the lack of synchronous investment in the projects.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province’s Go Quao District Vo Van Tra said that the district is located in the downstream area of Cai Lon, Cai Be sluices so the locality has suffered from a great impact on the operation of the Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system. There are five production models in Go Quao District.

The upstream water flow in combination with the high tide has also caused severe flooding in some sub-regions producing pineapple and fruit trees in Go Quao District. One more problem is that saltwater has affected shrimp farming in the district.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province Lam Minh Thanh assessed that the Cai Be - Cai Lon irrigation system has a large-scale project with an inter-provincial impact on rice, aquatic and fruit production areas. Through the actual operation, the project has brought great efficiency in production and costs compared to the previous periods.

In the coming time, the Southern Irrigation Work Exploitation Company will coordinate in salt water regulation works from the Ninh Quoi sluice in Bac Lieu to the rice-shrimp farming area of Go Quao District instead of waiting for salt water from the sea to the Cai Lon river.

General Director of Southern Irrigation Work Exploitation Company Nguyen Viet Anh said that it is important to calculate the operation of the sluice system to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion for this year’s dry season.

It is forecasted that the Mekong Delta coastal areas will experience the peak period of the dry season at the beginning of March.