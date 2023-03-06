Ca Mau- Nam Du- Phu Quoc sea route to be resumed on March 18

|
Phu Quoc high-speed boat docks at Ong Doc Passenger Port, Song Doc Town, Tran Van Thoi District, Ca Mau Province.
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ca Mau Province has just informed that the Phu Quoc Express Joint-Stock Company is going to resume the high-speed boat service on the sea route from March 18.
In the first two weeks, Phu Quoc high-speed boat will operate once a week on Saturday, falling on March 18 and March 25 and depart from Ong Doc Passenger Port, Song Doc Town, Tran Van Thoi District, Ca Mau Province at 9 a.m.
From March 28, the route will operate with the frequency of three boats per week (on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). From April 8, the high-speed boats will run every day on the route.
Previously, on July 7 of 2020, the Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company had opened the high-speed boat route linking Ca Mau Province with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island district. However, the Phu Quoc high-speed boat service had to suspend its operation for a prolonged period under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.