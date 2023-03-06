Ca Mau- Nam Du- Phu Quoc sea route to be resumed on March 18

A sea route connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island district will be re-opened on March 18.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ca Mau Province has just informed that the Phu Quoc Express Joint-Stock Company is going to resume the high-speed boat service on the sea route from March 18.

In the first two weeks, Phu Quoc high-speed boat will operate once a week on Saturday, falling on March 18 and March 25 and depart from Ong Doc Passenger Port, Song Doc Town, Tran Van Thoi District, Ca Mau Province at 9 a.m.

From March 28, the route will operate with the frequency of three boats per week (on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). From April 8, the high-speed boats will run every day on the route.

Previously, on July 7 of 2020, the Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company had opened the high-speed boat route linking Ca Mau Province with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island district. However, the Phu Quoc high-speed boat service had to suspend its operation for a prolonged period under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.