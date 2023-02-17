BVEC must maintain National Highway 51 until handover

The Vietnam Department for Roads yesterday formally voiced opposition to the notification of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway Investment and Development JSC. (BVEC) to stop maintenance work on National Highway No.51.



BVEC reasoned that since January 13, it has ceased collecting toll for the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) project on National Highway No.51 as requested by the Vietnam Department for Roads. This toll collection suspension, according to BVEC, is a violation of the contract signed between the company and the Transport Ministry.

However, the Department for Roads of Vietnam stated that the suspension is to avoid collecting fee beyond the project’s deadline, which affects the rights of the State as well as citizens.

In order to ensure the interests of all parties, this Department has proposed that BVEC actively work with relevant state agencies and units to negotiate a feasible solution to address problems.

In addition, the Vietnam Department for Roads is directing related state agencies to cooperate with BVEC to complete necessary procedures for the handover of assets in the above project. Then the State can manage them and establish an all-people ownership on them.

During the time finishing these procedures, BVEC must take full responsibility for the maintenance, management of the project and ensure road safety there.