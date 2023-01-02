Bustling atmosphere returns to cities on New Year holidays

After suffering long –term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bustling atmosphere has returned to the streets of major cities on New Year holidays.

The nice weather brought a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to the streets and tourist attractions across HCMC.

Many entertainment areas, restaurants and shopping malls in HCMC, such as Nguyen Hue walking street, Saigon Central Post Office, Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, Bach Dang pier Park, HCMC book street, Ben Thanh Market, Binh Tay market, Nguyen Thuong Hien and Ho Thi Ky food streets were crowded with visitors.

In Hanoi, the capital enjoyed a sunny day after an extreme cold snap. Local residents had many choices during this holiday.

Tran Nhan Tong Pedestrian Street was opened to the public on December 30, offering a new destination for the New Year holiday. In addition, the book street in downtown Hanoi, Hoan Kiem walking street and shopping malls also attracted a huge number of visitors.

On the morning of January 1, the Tourism Department of Da Nang City held a ceremony welcoming the first 170 air passengers of the year from Incheon, South Korea.

Da Nang plans to receive a total number of 159 flights with 21,000 travelers from December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

According to Director of the municipal Tourism Department Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the city will see an increase in the number of arrivals during the New Year and lunar New Year holidays.

On the first day of New Year, Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam welcomed the first delegation of international visitors with Mongolian and South Korean nationalities while more than 300 foreign tourists from the US, the UK, France and Spain arrived in Sa Pa National Tourist Area in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

On this occasion, a winter festival featuring a wide range of activities, including “The Mong Show '' reviving the cultural space of the H’Mong ethnic minority, opened in Sa Pa.

In the Mekong Delta region, Dong Thap province received tens of thousands of people visiting Sa Dec flower village.

The province is preparing for “Dong Thap Tourism Week” and Spring Flower Festival during the upcoming Tet holidays. The local authorities have asked entertainment and services facilities not to increase the entrance fee, said Head of the Department of Culture and Information of Sa Dec City Nguyen Dang Dinh.