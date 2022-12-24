Bustling atmosphere of Christmas in Central region

A bustling atmosphere of Christmas has descended on every corner of Central provinces and cities, attracting many people to enjoy the festive season.

In Da Nang City, thanks to good weather without rain and cool air, young people and travelers have gathered on the streets to enjoy Christmas. Almost all of the coffee shops, entertainment and hotels have special programs to serve residents and travelers on special occasion.

The Hellio night market in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City has been decorated earlier than usual with an eye-catching arrangement of Christmas tree, reindeer car and Santa Claus.

The churches in Da Nang City have been well decorated with colorful lights and performed many programs and activities to welcome the important occasion.

During recent years, the Santa Claus gift delivery service has more and more blossomed in the Central city of Da Nang in each Christmas Eve. The Santa Clauses will perform the following requirements of parents to offer gifts more meaningful and the dialogue will be ranging from five to 15 minutes.

According to the report, the price of decorative items this year is higher around ten to 15 percent over the previous year with moderate imported ones.

Many stores created phenomenal mini scenes to attract more customers.