Bustling atmosphere of Christmas in Central region

In Da Nang City, thanks to good weather without rain and cool air, young people and travelers have gathered on the streets to enjoy Christmas. Almost all of the coffee shops, entertainment and hotels have special programs to serve residents and travelers on special occasion.
The Hellio night market in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City has been decorated earlier than usual with an eye-catching arrangement of Christmas tree, reindeer car and Santa Claus.
The churches in Da Nang City have been well decorated with colorful lights and performed many programs and activities to welcome the important occasion.
During recent years, the Santa Claus gift delivery service has more and more blossomed in the Central city of Da Nang in each Christmas Eve. The Santa Clauses will perform the following requirements of parents to offer gifts more meaningful and the dialogue will be ranging from five to 15 minutes.
According to the report, the price of decorative items this year is higher around ten to 15 percent over the previous year with moderate imported ones.
Many stores created phenomenal mini scenes to attract more customers.
One of the most check-in places in Da Nang City on the occasion of Christmas Eve is the Hellio night market during the passing years.
|Two people check in at Hellio night market.
A couple took their wedding photo with Christmas space in the night market.
Some young people are excited about artificial snow at the night market.
The Con Ga Church (Rooster Church) in Hai Chau District has been well decorated with colorful lights.
The An Hai Parish Church in Son Tra District is sparkling with colorful lights.
The main streets in Da Nang City, comprising Hung Vuong, Phan Chau Trinh, Le Duan, Ngo Quyen and so on are selling many decorative items, gifts on Christmas such as pine trees, laurel wreaths and Santa Claus clothes.
According to Santa Claus gift delivery service providers, the Santa Clauses will be well trained and prepared for communications, sending Christmas messages, taking photos and saying goodbye.
Parents took their children to stores to buy Santa Claus clothes.
The male young people will be disguised as Santa Claus to offer gifts following customers’ requirements.
The warm and meaningful atmosphere of Christmas in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province.
A kindergarten in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province organized many entertainment programs and offered presents to pupils.
A stall in Quy Nhon supermarket, Binh Dinh Province was fully decorated with Christmas Eve.