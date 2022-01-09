Zero-VND mini supermarkets open for poor people on Tet holidays

The organization board presents Certificates of appreciation for sponsorship to organizations and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)



The first six Zero-VND markets are part of the 32 ones that will be organized in districts across the city by the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and the HCMC Association of Women Entrepreneurs (HAWEE).

The markets selling more than 50 essential items at fixed prices open in the early morning and run until 5 p.m.

Every family has been presented a VND400, 000 (US$17.6) voucher to purchase essentials for the upcoming Tet.

The program is expected to help more than 25,000 disadvantaged households to have a joyful Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Chairwoman of the board of directors of PNJ cum president of the HAWEE, Cao Thi Ngoc Dung said that the supermarkets have been hurriedly organized to create favorable conditions for people to shop and enjoy a happy Tet as the Lunar New Year Festival approaches. The organization board hopes to receive more support from collectives and individuals to bring a happy Tet for disadvantaged families.

As of now, the program has received a donation worth nearly VND12 billion (US$529,000). The organization board plans to open six more Zero-VND mini supermarkets in other provinces and cities.



