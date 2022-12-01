Workshop about export markets in countries in EVFTA, CPTPP organized

Representatives of the Import-Export Department and the Department of Industry and Trade of Tien Giang Province chair the workshop The Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Department of Industry and Trade in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang held a workshop ‘Discussion for solutions to promote the export of Vietnamese goods to EU markets as per EVFTA and CPTPP in the new context’.

Workshop participants focused on discussing solutions and orientations of production of goods to meet the requirements of import markets as well as make good use of advantages and opportunities in the new context contributing to the promotion of sustainable export of Vietnamese goods.

At the workshop, Head of the Import-Export Department Phan Van Chinh said that the two agreements EVFTA and CPTPP have opened up opportunities to develop Vietnamese goods because the economic scale of the European Union (EU) and the CPTPP countries is relatively large and diverse; therefore, businesses have many options to suit their strength.

According to the Import-Export Department, so far, Vietnam has joined 15 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), becoming the only country that has signed Free Trade Agreements with all major economic partners in the world including the US, Japan, China, EU, UK or Russia.

Vietnamese businesses have enjoyed the benefits of FTAs, promoting trade and export activities; thereby, Vietnamese products and brands have been known by consumers in many major markets in the world. A few years after the agreements came into effect, they are of great benefit to Vietnamese businesses as potential import markets in CPTPP and EVFTA countries have continuously increased the import of goods from Vietnam.

Moreover, Vietnam's export turnover to markets in the CPTPP countries reached US$45.7 billion in 2021, up 18.1 percent compared to 2020.

In the 10 months of 2022, export turnover to the markets of CPTPP countries reached $45 billion, up 22.1 percent over the same period in 2021. Exports to partner countries in the Americas had the first FTA with Vietnam such as Canada, Peru, and Mexico also saw strong growth in turnover.





By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan