Whole country only has 17 commercial housing projects in third quarter

Accordingly, in the third quarter, the whole country completed 17 commercial housing projects with 4,123 apartments, equaling around 71 percent of the number the second quarter of 2022 and 34 percent of that during the same period last year. The housing supply from new projects was moderate, mostly from implemented ones and those being opened for sale.

As for the low-income housing projects, two projects comprising 310 houses in the two provinces of Kon Tum and Tra Vinh have been completed as of the third quarter.Besides, the number of projects reached around 66.7 percent of the projects in the last quarter and 33.4 percent of those during the same period last year.Regarding housing projects for workers , the localities are implementing 27 construction projects with 20,250 apartments, mostly in Long An Province with 10 projects, provinces of Phu Tho and Bac Giang with three ones. Besides, there is one newly-licensed housing project in the Northern province of Phu Tho with 865 apartments.Due to low supply sources, apartment prices in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City surged slightly over the last quarter.The most traded housing product in the two cities was apartments with prices ranging from VND30 million (US$1,200) per square meter to under VND50 million (US$2,000) per square meter. In the heart of the cities, there is no longer apartment with prices of under VND25 million (US$1,000) per square meter, this product is now located in the suburbs or in rural areas.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong