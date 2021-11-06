Weak purchasing power urges supermarkets to simultaneously run promotions

People go shopping at supermarkets. (Photo: SGGP)

A representative of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade said that Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee, had just approved the policy to organize the concentrated promotion program proposed by the department.Accordingly, to ensure the safe and effective pandemic prevention for the promotional program, the People's Committee of HCMC assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to coordinate with the Department of Health to issue a set of criteria for assessing the level of safety against the Covid-19 pandemic for enterprises participating in the promotional fair held in the city.The Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC is in charge of coordinating with the departments of Industry and Trade of other provinces and cities to strengthen connection activities and supply of goods and encourage businesses to join the promotional program of HCMC.