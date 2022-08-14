  1. Business

WB forecasts Vietnam’s economy to grow 7.5% in 2022

Vietnamplus
According to the World Bank (WB), Vietnam’s GDP growth is projected to surge to 7.5% in 2022 from 2.6% last year.
WB forecasts Vietnam’s economy to grow 7.5% in 2022 ảnh 1

Vietnamplus

Tags:

Other news

See more