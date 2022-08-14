WB forecasts Vietnam’s economy to grow 7.5% in 2022

Taking into account the exchange rate fluctuations of the three main currencies, including USD, JPY, and EUR, the Government's outstanding debt by the end of 2022 is estimated to decrease by about VND57 trillion, down 2 percent compared to the outstanding balance at the end of 2021.
Several deep and prolonged corrections in the stock market of late have caused many domestic securities companies to face heavy losses, after a phase of continuous profit-making. On the other hand, foreign securities companies are still reaping good profits due to lending activities.