VSSA requests investigation on trade remedies evasion into Thai cane sugar

This morning, the office of the MoIT informed that the MoIT had just received the request for investigation against trade remedies evasion for cane sugar products originating from Thailand of the VSSA and representatives of six domestic cane sugar refineries.
According to the allegations of these enterprises, there are signs that Thai cane sugar products subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes have entered the Vietnamese market through some other countries in the ASEAN, such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.
Previously, the MoIT issued Decision No.1578/QD-BCT dated June 15, 2021, to officially apply anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to some imported cane sugar products with corresponding tax rates of 42.99 percent and 4.65 percent.
Since Vietnam applied these measures to cane sugar products originating from Thailand, the import turnover of sugar from countries in the ASEAN, except Thailand, has increased sharply.
The MoIT has actively coordinated with the VSSA to monitor the import of cane sugar products and actively consulted and supported the VSSA, as well as the domestic cane sugar industry in collecting information and data and making a petition to request an investigation into this behavior.
According to the provisions of Clause 1, Article 81 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, the MoIT has confirmed that the petition is sufficient and valid, and it would conduct a detailed appraisal of the request for consideration to initiate an investigation to take measures promptly to handle and prevent trade remedies evasion.
According to the allegations of these enterprises, there are signs that Thai cane sugar products subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes have entered the Vietnamese market through some other countries in the ASEAN, such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.
Previously, the MoIT issued Decision No.1578/QD-BCT dated June 15, 2021, to officially apply anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to some imported cane sugar products with corresponding tax rates of 42.99 percent and 4.65 percent.
Since Vietnam applied these measures to cane sugar products originating from Thailand, the import turnover of sugar from countries in the ASEAN, except Thailand, has increased sharply.
The MoIT has actively coordinated with the VSSA to monitor the import of cane sugar products and actively consulted and supported the VSSA, as well as the domestic cane sugar industry in collecting information and data and making a petition to request an investigation into this behavior.
According to the provisions of Clause 1, Article 81 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, the MoIT has confirmed that the petition is sufficient and valid, and it would conduct a detailed appraisal of the request for consideration to initiate an investigation to take measures promptly to handle and prevent trade remedies evasion.