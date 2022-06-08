Voluntary carbon credits market could reach US$50 billion by 2030

At the seminar, Lead Urban Specialist of World Bank Barjor Mehta said that the voluntary carbon market (VCM) had grown rapidly in recent years.
The traded voluntary carbon offset market scale increased 80 percent from 2019 to 2020 and in 2021, the trading market exceeded US$1 billion.
It is predicted that the demand for the trading of voluntary carbon credits could reach US$50 billion by 2030.
