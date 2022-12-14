Customs officers check customs clearance for import and export goods

According to the customs authority, Vietnam's import and export of goods have made strong progress in the past years. Vietnam's total import and export value from 2002 to 2021 has reached $5.146 billion.



Between 2012 to 2021 alone, the total import and export value of our country reached $4.110 billion, nearly 4 times higher than the import and export of the previous 10 years combined.

Under the close and drastic direction of the Government and active coordination between ministries, industry associations and localities, especially the relentless efforts of the business community, Vietnam's import and export of goods has continuously reached record milestones in the past two decades.

Specifically, 2001 was the first year of the 21st century when the total import and export value of Vietnam was only a modest figure of more than $30 billion.

After six years, the Southeast Asian country’s total import and export value reached $100 billion in 2007 after Vietnam became an official member of the World Trade Organization.

In 2011, the total import-export value doubled, reaching $200 billion. Furthermore, in the next 4 years, by 2015, Vietnam's imports and export also reached the milestone of $300 billion.

The country’s import and export of goods continued to gain a milestone of $400 billion in mid-December 2017 and $500 billion and $600 billion in mid-December 2019 and November 30- 2021 respectively.

A new milestone of nearly $700 billion was recorded on December 14, 2022, with a total import and export turnover of $698.5 billion.

In 2021, the World Trade Organization has recorded Vietnam's exports ranked 23rd in the world and Vietnam's imports ranked 20th in the world. In ASEAN, Vietnam's goods exports have the second position just after Singapore and Vietnam's goods imports hold the second position only after Singapore.





