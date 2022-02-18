VN-Index surpasses 1,500 points, gold exceeds VND63 million per tael

In this trading session, foreign investors net bought nearly VND800 billion on the whole market. At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index jumped by 15.89 points to close at 1,507.99 points, with 278 gainers, 151 losers, and 65 unchanged stocks.
Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index surged by 1.12 points to finish at 430.24 points, with 126 winners, 93 losers, and 64 unchanged stocks. Market liquidity improved compared to the previous trading session, with a total trading value of VND20.57 trillion.
* The price of gold in Vietnam exceeded VND63 million per tael (1.2 ounces) on February 17. Saigon Jewelry Company bought SJC gold at VND62.55 million per tael and sold at VND63.15 million per tael at about 4.30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, an increase of VND350,000 in the buying rate and VND250,000 per tael in the selling rate compared to the previous day.
At the same time, in Hanoi, PNJ Company listed SJC gold at VND62.53 million per tael for buying and VND63.1 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND250,000 in the buying rate and VND150,000 in the selling rate compared to the previous day.
On the global gold market, spot gold was traded at US$1,870.2 an ounce in Asia on February 17, equivalent to VND52.24 million per tael, nearly VND11 million lower than SJC gold price.
