VN-Index surpasses 1,200 points as blue-chips recover





In the morning trading session, blue-chip stocks rallied robustly, such as PNJ with 5.25 percent, GEX with 6.58 percent, VPB with 2.84 percent, MSN with 1.92 percent, VPB with 2.84 percent, VHM with 1.92 percent, and CTG with 2.22 percent. Besides, the group of securities stocks - known as the market's navigator - also rebounded significantly, with more than 30 stocks advancing. Of these, FTS and BSI hit the ceiling, and SSI, VND, VCI, and HCM surged by 3-5 percent.In the afternoon trading session, several other securities stocks, such as HCM, ORS, VND, VIX, OGC, and ORS, also increased to the daily limit. The rising momentum of this stock group quickly spread to the whole market. The cash flow also quickly entered the market, causing many steel stocks to make a breakthrough. Specifically, HSG hit the ceiling, and HPG and NKG also rose to near the ceiling when closing the trading session.In this trading session, banking stocks also rose positively by 1.5-4 percent, such as STB, VPB, CTG, KLB, and ABB, pushing the VN-Index up by nearly 18 points, surpassing the mark of 1,200 points. Foreign investors also net bought VND250 billion on the HoSE in the session the VN-Index regained this important milestone.At the end of the session, the VN-Index increased by 17.34 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 1,202.82 points, with 340 gainers, 116 losers, and 58 unchanged stocks.The HNX-Index soared by 4.49 points, or 1.63 percent, to 280.42 points, with 145 stocks advancing, 51 declining, and 44 treading water.Market liquidity increased by more than 12 percent compared to the previous trading session of last week but remained at a relatively low level with a total matched value of more than VND11.09 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Da Nguyet