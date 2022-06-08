VN-Index regains 1,300-point mark as securities, banking stocks break through

Purple and green colors covered the market in the morning trading session. Not only leading stocks but speculative ones also gained simultaneously, so the VN-Index sometimes jumped by more than 20 points.



The outstanding stock group in the trading session was real estate, with many of them recovering strongly. Specifically, DXG, QCG, HQC, FCN, NLG, and LDG hit the ceiling. HBC, VCG, DIG, and CEO soared by over 4 percent.



Many banking and securities stocks, such as STB, SHB, LPB, VCI, and VDS, also reached the limit; VND and HCM rose by nearly 4 percent, so the rising momentum was fortified.



Not only leading stocks, but after a long period of sharp decline, speculative stocks also jumped, following the index's gain. Of which, the FLC stock group, including FLC, ROS, ART, HAI, KLF, and AMD, all hit the ceiling.



Although the VN-Index did not close with the highest gain in the trading session, it still had a good increase with green covering the market. In this positive trading session, foreign investors also net bought VND270 billion on the HoSE.



The VN-Index strengthened 16.56 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 1,307.91 points, with 389 winners, 80 losers, and 39 unchanged stocks. The HNX-Index of the smaller bourse in the North climbed 6.78 points, or 2.23 percent, to 310.93 points, with 163 gainers, 61 losers, and 31 unchanged stocks.



Because the market rose in doubt, market liquidity has not improved much and remained low. The total trading value reached more than VND18.56 trillion (US$797.7 million), down nearly 8 percent compared to the previous session.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan