VN-Index increases to historic peaks, gold nears VND61 million per tael

Closing the session, VN-Index gained 11.02 points (0.75 percent) to 1,473 points with 271 gainers, 182 losers and 50 unchanged stocks. Closing the session on HNX, HNX-Index gained 2.9 points to 441.63 points with 175 gainers, 82 losers and 40 unchanged stocks.

UPCoM-Index increased 1.45 points to 110.66 points with 350 gainers, 144 losers and 70 unchanged. market trading liquidity decreased compared to the previous session , the total matched value reached 31,491 billion dong, down 26.7 percent.

The world gold price continued to increase, causing the domestic gold price to increase by VND700,000 per tael on November 12, approaching VND61 million, setting the highest peak in 2021.

The Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) yesterday listed the buying price of VND60 million and the selling price for nearly VND60.7 million (US$2,680) a tael, an increase of VND700,000 a tael. At the same time in Hanoi, SJC gold was bought at VND60 million per tael and sold VND60.7 million per tael, up VND700,000 per tael in buying price and selling one.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan