VN-Index extends losing streak to fourth day

In fact, the recovery of Asian stock markets had a positive impact on the VN-Index in the morning trading session. The index sometimes rebounded strongly to 1,190 points, thanks to the rising momentum from stocks in the VN30 group.However, selling pressure once again inundated the VN-Index in the afternoon trading session. Unlike previous trading sessions, the sell-off orders appeared in small and medium-cap stocks instead of focusing on large-cap stocks in the VN30 basket.Thanks to that, the VN-Index ended today's trading session with a decrease of only 0.67 percent, or 7.93 points, to 1,172.47 points. This is the fourth consecutive decline of this index since the US Federal Reserves decided to raise interest rates.Although the decrease was not too high, losing stocks dominated the market with a total of 323 stocks. Of which, 72 stocks fell to the limit of 7 percent on the HoSE. Meanwhile, the number of winning and standing still stocks were 138 and 57, respectively.However, the number of winners and losers in the VN30 basket was quite balanced, with 14 gainers compared to 12 losers and four stocks remaining flat. The most positive contribution to the VN-Index in the trading session was VNM, with a sudden increase of 6.8 percent, followed by banking stocks, such as BID, CTG, ACB, STB, TPB, VCB, and VPB.In the opposite direction, the stock group that pulled back the VN-Index included GAS with a decrease of 4.2 percent, followed by FPT, VRE, VIC, SSI, PLX, POW, HPG, and MWG.The trading value on the HoSE continued to stand at a low level, with approximately 695 million shares transferred, worth nearly VND15.77 trillion.

By Hai Ho – Translated by Bao Nghi