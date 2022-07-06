VN-Index evaporates nearly 32 points due to constant sell-offs





Selling pressure suddenly appeared from the first minutes of the morning trading session. The fact that holders sold off quite early has created a negative sentiment for both money holders and stockholders. The sellers drastically dumped shares at all costs, while the buyers bought stocks at the red prices only.This negative movement caused the VN-Index to not only engulf in red the whole time but also drop further in the last minutes of the trading session. The VN-Index plunged 31.68 points, or 2.68 percent, to close at 1,149.61 points.On the HoSE, there were 395 losers, 73 gainers, and 47 standstill stocks. The bearish sentiment also dominated the VN30 basket, with 26 out of 30 stocks decreasing, three (SAB, VJC, BVH) increasing, and one (PDR) standing still.Stocks that negatively impacted the VN-Index included GAS, MSN, VIC, VNM, VRE, VHM, MBB, MWG, PLX, CTG, FPT, HDB, GVR, PNJ, SSI, STB, and VCB.The liquidity continued to stand at a low level, with 556.4 million shares matched, equivalent to a trading value of VND12.57 trillion.The HNX-Index and UPCoM-Index of the Hanoi Stock Exchange also closed on low notes today, with a decrease of 6.02 points and 0.96 points, respectively.

By Hai Ho – Translated by Gia Bao