VN-Index climbs toward 1,500 points in the last trading day of 2021





The benchmark VN-Index on the HCMC Stock Exchange (HoSE) climbed 12.31 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,498.28 points.The index rose nearly 35.74 percent in 2021, opening the year at 1,113.77 points and hitting the historical peak at 1,511.68 points in November.The market’s breadth was still negative, while liquidity stayed at a high level with nearly VND26.1 trillion (US$1.14 billion) poured into the southern market, equivalent to a trading volume of 875.73 million shares.As funds calculate their net asset value (NAV), the market usually witnesses strong fluctuations at the end of the year. However, the market benchmark was still in its rally because the group of large-cap stocks posted positive performance through the session.The VN30-Index, tracking 30 biggest stocks in market capitalization on HoSE, climbed by 16.09 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,535.71 points. Of which, twenty-two of the VN30 basket recorded big gains, while eight stocks declined.Bank stocks led the uptrend in the last trading session of the week and the year.Data compiled by vietstock.vn showed that BIDV (BID) was the biggest gainer on Friday, up 4.8 percent. Other bank stocks supporting the uptrend were Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), Techcombank (TCB) and Sacombank (STB), with VIB even hitting the biggest intraday gain of 7 percent, while others were up at least 1 percent.Stocks from real estate and manufacturing sectors also posted outstanding performance. These stocks included Novaland (NVL), up 5.45 percent, Hoa Phat Group (HPG), up 1.53 percent, Gelex Group (GEX), up nearly 7 percent and Vinamilk (VNM), up 1.29 percent.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also finished higher on the last trading day of 2021, up 12.34 points, or 2.67 percent, to 473.99 points. The index increased 133.35 percent in 2021.During the session, nearly 107.6 million shares were traded on the northern market, worth over VND2.82 trillion.For the whole of 2021, the trading volume on the stock market was more than 2.3 times higher than last year.Foreign investors returned to the market, with a total net value of VND129.85 billion on both main exchanges. Of which, they net bought a value of VND117.37 billion on HoSE, and a value of VND12.48 billion on HNX.

VNS