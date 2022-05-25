VN-Index climbs by nearly 36 points as cash flow returns





The market was dominated in green and purple, with about 800 stocks increasing thanks to significantly improved liquidity. Among these, securities and banking stocks rebounded strongly, such as STB with 4.6 percent, TCB with 3.55 percent, VPB with 5 percent, HDB with 4.27 percent, MBB with 4.47 percent, VCI with 6.12 percent, HCM with 5.26 percent, VCB with 1.9 percent, and BIDV with 3.5 percent, contributed greatly to the rising momentum of the benchmark. These groups of stocks rallied robustly, spreading the upward trend to the whole market.The stock group with the second-largest market capitalization - real estate and construction - also made strong breakthroughs. Specifically, CEO, CTD, and SCR hit the ceiling price; DXG rose by 4 percent; HDG advanced by 4.9 percent; C4G emerged by 5.8 percent. Besides, many other stocks, including FPT, PNJ, SZC, and PVD, also soared by the daily limit, sending the VN-Index up by nearly 36 points.In addition, steel stocks also made a U-turn, with HSG and NKG recovering by nearly 5 percent. HPG alone closed the session down slightly by 1.29 percent because of the negative impact of its leader's statement in the recent annual general meeting of shareholders. However, HPG's drop was also narrowed significantly because it was sold off by investors, losing 5.3 percent in the morning trading session.Ending the trading session, the VN-Index strengthened 35.05 points, or 2.84 percent, to close at 1,268.43 points. The HNX-Index gained by 8.95 points, or 2.93 percent, to 314.91 points. Market liquidity improved by nearly 26 percent compared to the previous trading session, with a total value of VND17.81 trillion (US$767.63 million).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha