VN-Index booms after FED’s interest rate hike

On the night of June 15 (Hanoi time), after the latest policy meeting, the FED announced that it would raise the reference interest rate by 75 basis points, equivalent to 0.75 percent, the sharpest interest rate hike of the central bank since 1994.



Before that, the global stock market, including Vietnam, had continuously wobbled due to concerns about the FED's interest rate hike. However, the news that seemed to continue to engulf the stock market in red was the factor that helped many markets rally, from the US to Asian countries.



Domestic investors received this information in an exciting mood when starting the trading session. The holders, instead of selling off, switched to hoarding, while the buyers did not hesitate to place orders above the reference prices.



The VN-Index rebounded robustly, thanks to this positive development. Sometimes, the benchmark recorded an increase of more than 30 points. However, the rising momentum suddenly weakened in the ATC session because the sell orders increased.



The VN-Index recovered 22.7 points, or 1.87 percent, to 1,236.53 points, with 298 gainers, 154 losers, and 52 unchanged stocks.



The upward trend in the VN30 basket was clearer with 27 gainers, compared with two losers and one unmoved stock. Specifically, the two losers were SSI and VIC, while the standstill was MBB. The most impressive gainers in the VN30 group were pillar stocks, such as MWG with an increase of 7 percent, HPG with 5.4 percent, MSN with 4.4 percent, POW with 6.2 percent, VNM with 5.4 percent with, VBC with 3.4 percent, GAS with 3.2 percent, and BVH with 1.9 percent.



Although the market revived, the market liquidity suddenly dropped, with 561 million shares matched, equivalent to the total trading value of VND14.75 trillion.



Green also returned to the HNX and the UPCoM, with an increase of 4.52 points and 0.6 points, respectively.





By Hai Ho – Translated by Thanh Nha