VN-Index becomes short of breath in ATC session





After an explosive rally yesterday, investors entered the trading session with positive sentiment. The buying orders at high prices were strongly pushed to the electricity board by the money holder right from the first minutes of the ATO session, helping the market begin quite smoothly.Although the VN-Index went down sometimes, it still managed to keep the green color for most of the trading time. However, the cash flow from buyers could not maintain support for the benchmark in the ATC session before the appearance of several low-priced selling orders.Notably, the selling orders at low prices suddenly increased sharply in the group of large stocks, pulling down the VN-Index to the red price level after the ATC matching session. Thus, the VN-Index ended the last trading session of July with a decrease of 1.79 points to 1,206.33 points.Of the index, there were 239 losers, 189 gainers, and 87 unchanged stocks. The number of green and red stocks on the VN30 basket was also balanced, with 15 winners and 15 losers.Specifically, 15 stocks that made the VN-Index lose points included VRE, VJC, VIC, VCB, TPB, POW, PLX, PDR, MWG, MSN, KDH, HDB, GVR, FPT, and CTG. On the other hand, the stocks that cushioned the VN-Index’s losing momentum were ACB, BID, BVH, GAS, HPG, MBB, NVL, PNJ, SAB, SSI, STB, TCB, VHM, VNM, and VPB.The market liquidity in the trading session did not change much compared to the previous session, with more than 590 million shares matched, equivalent to a trading value of VND15.03 trillion.

By Hai Ho – Translated by Bao Nghi