VN to spend more to increase capacity of Inland Container Depot for export

Vietnam will invest in Inland Container Depot (ICD)





The Vietnam Maritime Administration has just submitted the planning for the development of the inland port system in the period of 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050 for the Ministry of Transport’s appraisal.

Accordingly, by 2025, the country’s inland port system will be able to handle about 20 percent to 30 percent of the demand for import and export goods, with a total capacity of 6-8.7 million TEU per year.

The Northern region will have inland ports with a capacity of about 2.2 - 3 million TEU a year while the Central and Central Highlands regions have dry ports with a capacity of about 0.24 - 0.37 million TEU a year and dry ports in the South have a capacity of about 3.5 - 5.3 million TEU/year.

By 2030, the inland port system will be able to handle about 25 percent- 35 percent of the demand for import and export container transport with a total capacity of about 11.6 - 15.7 million TEU a year.

The North includes inland ports and cluster of inland ports with a capacity of about 4.2 - 5.5 million TEU a year; Central Highlands - Central Highlands has inland ports and clusters of inland ports with a capacity of about 0.66 - 0.95 million TEU a year.

In the South, there are inland ports and clusters of inland ports with a capacity of about 6.8 - 9.3 million TEU a year.

With the orientation to 2050, the country will develop the inland port system to become the center for transportation, transshipment and distribution of goods as well as provision of logistics services, capable of passing about 30 percent- 35 percent of import and export container transport demand.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the country is currently exploiting 10 inland ports and six inland customs clearance ports - ICDs with a total volume of import and export goods by a container of about 4.2 million TEU a year.

Elsewhere in the country, nine dry ports including Hai Linh, Mong Cai, Tan Cang Dinh Vu, Dinh Vu - Quang Binh, Hoang Thanh, New Cang Ha Nam, Tan Cang Que Vo, Phuc Loc and Long Bien, 5 ICDs include Tien Son, Thuy Van, Lao Cai, My Dinh, Hai Duong are located in Northern provinces.

In the South, there is only one inland port - Nhon Trach Tan Cang and 9 ICDs including Phuoc Long, Transimex, Sotrans, Southwest (Tanamexco), Phuc Long, Tan Cang Long Binh, Song Than, Bien Hoa and TBS - Tan Van.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the rate of using inland ports and inland customs clearance ports in the North is still low, because the sea container transport market is only about 30 percent of the South.

Meanwhile, ports in the South region promote their advantages in inland waterway transport accounting for 35 percent-40 percent; thereby, they are well supporting seaports in the transshipment of import and export goods by container, reducing congestion at seaports and urban traffic in Ho Chi Minh City.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Anh Quan