Vinh Long to host fifth Vietnam Rice Festival

Rice fields in the Mekong Delta region (Photo: KK)



According to the provincial Department of Information and Communication, this year’s event will attract 390 display booths of enterprises specialized in the fields of OCOP (One Commune-One Product) products, agricultural materials and machinery.

The festival also include an exhibition of products of province’s businesses, trade promotion exhibition, seminars and competitions of best OCOP products, Vietnamese rice and dishes made of Vietnamese rice.

The 2022 Vietnam Rice Festival aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production, strengthen the value chain in rice production towards organic rice and improve the natural foundation for a Green Growth.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh