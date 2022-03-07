Vinh Long launches project to improve value chain of red clay ceramic industry





The objective of the project is to maintain and develop the ceramic production industry, contributing to preserving craft villages, creating jobs and increasing people's incomes, and at the same time, realizing the goal of developing the industry and handicraft of the province.The project, with a total budget of nearly VND9 billion in which the reciprocal capital of establishments and enterprises is over VND3.5 billion, mainly focuses on improving skills, production capacity, and management through training classes to equip facilities with knowledge and skills, change product designs to suit the market, and digitize products.For a long time, terracotta pottery has been one of the key products of Vinh Long Province. It is expected that ceramic output in the 2021-2025 period will be about 25 million products. Currently, the province has 24 establishments and enterprises, with 107 kilns producing red clay ceramics, stable output in the last three years with an average of 3.6 million products per year, and revenue of over VND500 billion.Vinh Long ceramic products are exported to Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.As for the domestic market, Vinh Long red clay ceramic is likely to expand in the near future, with ceramic products for exterior and interior decoration and souvenirs for tourists.

By Quoc An – Translated by Bao Nghi