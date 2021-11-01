Vinamilk sees quarterly record revenue in Q3





Its Q3 consolidated after-tax profit edged up 3.4 percent from a year earlier to over VND2.96 trillion.

However, consolidated profit margin reached 42.9 percent, a slight decrease against the first half of the year, largely due to surging prices of input materials caused by global supply chain disruption and anti-dumping taxes imposed on some materials.

The company’s revenue from exports topped VND1.55 trillion, equivalent to last year’s figure.

Its consolidated revenue and post-tax profit totalled nearly VND45.18 trillion and VND8.42 trillion, respectively, in the first nine months of this year, representing 73 – 75 percent of the yearly plan.

Vinamilk has been running a network of 17 dairy factories both in Vietnam and overseas, and 15 dairy farms with a total of close to 160,000 milch cows.