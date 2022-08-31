VIFA-EXPO 2022 opens in HCMC

The opening ceremony of the VIFA-EXPO 2022 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the wood industry's largest annual fair, organized by the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC in collaboration with the Handicrafts & Wood Industry Association of HCMC (HAWA) and the Alliance Handicraft Wooden Fine Art Corporation (HAWA Corporation).



According to Mr. Dang Quoc Hung, Director of HAWA Corporation, this is the fastest and most effective trade promotion channel for businesses to directly approach international customers. The VIFA-EXPO 2022, held in HCMC - the major economic center of Vietnam, is the gathering point for all wooden furniture, handicrafts, interior decoration products, and supporting services that can meet the needs of customers from all over the world.



The trade fair where many products with modern and diverse designs and supporting services are displayed lasts for four days, from August 31 to September 3.



Foreign visitors at the VIFA-EXPO 2022. (Photo: SGGP)



The VIFA-EXPO 2022 accommodates nearly 1,000 booths of nearly 200 domestic and international enterprises from 12 countries. Of these, 34 foreign enterprises from countries and territories, such as Belgium, Canada, the US, China, Hong Kong, Denmark, Indonesia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, registered 140 booths. Nearly 2,000 visitors, of which, 79 percent are foreigners, registered to visit. With the above scale and the number of businesses, it shows that the demand for the wood and furniture industry is gradually recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic. The VIFA-EXPO 2022 continues to be a playground of supply and demand for furniture manufacturers and global consumer markets. Besides, there is also a seminar on the topic of ‘Digital applications in export’.The VIFA-EXPO 2022 accommodates nearly 1,000 booths of nearly 200 domestic and international enterprises from 12 countries. Of these, 34 foreign enterprises from countries and territories, such as Belgium, Canada, the US, China, Hong Kong, Denmark, Indonesia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, registered 140 booths. Nearly 2,000 visitors, of which, 79 percent are foreigners, registered to visit. With the above scale and the number of businesses, it shows that the demand for the wood and furniture industry is gradually recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic.



A booth at the VIFA-EXPO 2022. (Photo: SGGP)



According to the Organizing Committee, the VIFA-EXPO 2023 will be held from March 8 to 11 in 2023 at the SECC. Up to now, the VIFA-EXPO 2023 has seen over 200 businesses registered for more than 1,600 booths.

In March 2022, the Prime Minister approved the Project on Developing a sustainable and efficient wood processing industry in the 2021 - 2030 period (Decision No.327/QD-TTg), intending to bring the wood processing industry become an important economic sector by 2030. Specifically, the project aims to build and develop a reputable Vietnamese wood product brand in the domestic and international markets, as well as help Vietnam enter the group of world-leading countries in terms of manufacturing, processing, and exporting wood products. According to the plan, the export value of wood and forest products will reach US$20 billion in 2025 and $25 billion in 2030.According to the Organizing Committee, the VIFA-EXPO 2023 will be held from March 8 to 11 in 2023 at the SECC. Up to now, the VIFA-EXPO 2023 has seen over 200 businesses registered for more than 1,600 booths.





By Cong Phien – Translated by Thuy Doan