Viettel Post’s e-commerce platform ready to help people buy necessities

Accordingly, the force will support Viettel Post in linking goods sources and forming connections with the Departments of Industry and Trade of provinces and cities to implement the service.

Voso has so far debuted 63 websites for the service in 63 cities and provinces nationwide, with the service became operational in 61 of them.

In Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, where social distancing measures are tightened, Viettel Post and Voso have their resources ready to kick off the service whenever getting permission from the local authorities.

Tran Trung Hung, General Director of Viettel Post, said Voso is capable of supplying high quality products to every districts and communes via its professional delivery teams.

Earlier, Voso’s shopping service was piloted in 11 localities, including Dong Thap, Hau Giang, Quang Binh, Bac Lieu, Dak Lak, Can Tho, Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau and Hanoi, delivering over 100,000 orders with more than 500 tonnes of products.

Based on the pilot, Viettel Post and Voso are committed to delivering between 500-600 tonnes of goods a day in provinces and cities nationwide while ensuring the Ministry of Health’s pandemic prevention and control measures.

Viettel Post's delivery teams have been prioritised for vaccination and is requested to seriously follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message of khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration). The teams are equipped with protective gears, with goods packages disinfected before delivery.

Vietnamplus