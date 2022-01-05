



Vietnam's export turnover to the UK in 2021 has achieved considerably in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, reduced market demand, and the crisis of stretched container shells.

According to the Vietnam Customs’ statistics, up to the first 11 months of 2021, the total bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and the UK reached more than US$6 billion, up 17 percent over the same period in 2020. Moreover, Vietnam had a trade surplus of $ 4.46 billion.

Vietnam's export turnover to the UK has reached US$5.24 billion, most of Vietnam's exports to this market will grow well in 2021, led by enterprises producing iron and steel, rubber, and agricultural products, bamboo - rattan - sedge - carpet, pepper, and ceramics whereas seafood, textile raw materials, footwear, electric wires, and cables have seen a sharp decline.

In contrast, UK exports to Vietnam reached $778,178,006 in 11 months, up 27.3 percent over the same period in 2020 with items such as common metals, phones, and components, textile materials, leather shoes, pharmaceutical products, complete cars.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Uyen Phuong