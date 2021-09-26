Vietnam’s rubber export to US sees sharp surge

A worker is harvesting rubber

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Export -Import Department, Vietnam became the 11th largest rubber supplier of the US in the period, accounting for 2.2 percent of the US’s total imported rubber, up slightly from 1.5 percent in the same period last year.

Notably, Vietnam is the fourth largest supplier of natural rubber to the US with 23,460 tonnes worth $41.65 million, up 60.8 percent in volume and 92.9 percent in value over the same period of 2020.

According to statistics of the United States International Trade Commission, the US imported 1.09 million tons of rubber with a total value of $2.19 billion in the period, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent in volume and 27.6 percent in value. Indonesia, Thailand, Canada, the Republic of Korea and Ivory Coast were the largest suppliers of the product to the US.