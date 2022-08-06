Vietnam’s overseas investment nears US$358.76 million in first 7 months

The current appreciation of the US dollar will certainly help export businesses to benefit more, however, behind these benefits, there are still many rising concerns such as rising global inflation. It also seems that the pressure is becoming quite high on exporters for deliveries in the last months of the year.
Taking into account the exchange rate fluctuations of the three main currencies, including USD, JPY, and EUR, the Government's outstanding debt by the end of 2022 is estimated to decrease by about VND57 trillion, down 2 percent compared to the outstanding balance at the end of 2021.
The Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10 percent year on year in the third quarter of this year, driven by strong domestic consumption, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital, one of the country’s leading investment management and real estate development companies.
The US-China tensions involving Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan made investors nervous and increased selling. However, the VN-Index still closed the trading session on August 2 with an increase of more than 10 points as the cash flow continued to pour into the stock market.