Vietnam’s onsen complex touted as world's first in UK, US newspapers





Article on The Landmark Swanlake Residences of the International Business Times of the US (Photo: vneconomy.vn)



The newspapers said that new global standards of residential living are being set by the site, which is the world’s first onsen complex with the hot springs facility in every residential unit. It was the first real estate project of Vietnam to be featured in such prestigious newspapers.

According to International Business Times, the estate, part of Ecopark residential area in Hung Yen province outskirts of Hanoi, is disrupting the construction industry and changing the way homes are designed and built.

Ecopark previously surpassed over 10,000 rivals to earn the title of the urban area with the best scenery design in the world.

Hailing it as “revolutionary”, the newspaper said The Landmark will offer a living environment that goes beyond the most stringent criteria of Vietnam’s realty sector.

Currently under development, the residential project is one of Ecopark’s multiple construction phases, featuring onsen facilities in every residential unit. It is operated by leading Japanese groups such as Raymond, Nomura, and Tribe.