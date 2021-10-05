Vietnam’s import-export turnover increases 24.4 percent in September

Of which, the total import and export values increased 18.8 percent and 30.5 percent, respectively.Foreign Direct Investment enterprises had a total import-export turnover of around US$33.58 billion, accounting for 69 percent of the country’s total import-export revenue, an increase of 27.9 percent compared with the same period last year.
The figures were reported by the General Department of Vietnam Customs yesterday related to import and export activities in September and the first nine months of the year.