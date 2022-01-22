Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast to recover strongly in 2022

When several banks announced the issuance of thousands of billion dong to mobilize medium and long-term capital at high interest rates, a rush for buying bonds followed, which turned into a frenzy towards the end of 2021.
Vietnam has lost over 120,000 hectares of sugarcane in the 2016-21 period, a staggering 45 percent decrease. Productivity has also gone down from 64.8 to 61.5 tons per hectare during the same period, according to the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association (VASA).
Trung Nam Tra Vinh 1 Wind Power Company (Trungnam Group) inaugurated and put into operation the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, Duyen Hai District in the Mekong Delta Province of Tra Vinh. The project has a total investment of nearly VND5,000 billion (US$ 219,751,524).
During the last trading sessions of 2021, the stock market was not particularly active. The effect was being felt of unfavorable news on the macro, the most notable of which was the GDP growth of the whole year at only 2.58%.